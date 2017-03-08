Official: The GP2 Series is now calle...

Official: The GP2 Series is now called Formula 2 Championship

14 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The decision was made official on Thursday during the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Geneva. The return of a series with the name F2 has been months in the making, with several FIA heavy hitters like Jean Todt and Ross Brawn advocating its usage .

