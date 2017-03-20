No panic says Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison after Ferrari victory
James Allison has hailed Ferrari's return to winning form but vowed to hit back at his former employer. The highly respected engineer ended his stint as Ferrari's technical director last year amid tragedy and acrimony, switching to Mercedes for 2017 to run its technical division.
