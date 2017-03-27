Nigel Mansell pays tribute to - gentl...

Nigel Mansell pays tribute to - gentle, massive giant' John Surtees

Read more: Watford Observer

An emotional Nigel Mansell paid tribute to John Surtees after the only man to win world championships on both two and four wheels was laid to rest on Tuesday. Surtees claimed seven world motorcycling titles before making the switch to Formula One and winning the world championship with Ferrari in a remarkable, and in terms of its success, unprecedented career.

