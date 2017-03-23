New Formula One owners target North American market
The new owners of Formula One are planning to have more races and a greater presence in North America, and wouldn't mind revving up the ratings with some extra friction among drivers. Sean Bratches, the managing director of commercial operations for the Formula One Group -- formerly Liberty Media -- which took over the running of the sport in January, is already fielding offers from promoters wanting to buy in.
