NBC broadcaster Leigh Diffey: F1 will be fast, tough and mind-blowing
Intrigue is the watchword for Leigh Diffey in 2017 as he embarks on his fifth campaign as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports' Formula 1 coverage. The 46-year-old Australian has been one of the most prominent voices in international motor racing for much of the past 15 years but hasn't seen as much turnover as what transpired during the offseason.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
