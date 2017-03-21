NBC broadcaster Leigh Diffey: F1 will be fast, tough and mind-blowing

Intrigue is the watchword for Leigh Diffey in 2017 as he embarks on his fifth campaign as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports' Formula 1 coverage. The 46-year-old Australian has been one of the most prominent voices in international motor racing for much of the past 15 years but hasn't seen as much turnover as what transpired during the offseason.

