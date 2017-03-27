Music 2 hour ago 10:51 a.m.Justin Tim...

Music 2 hour ago 10:51 a.m.Justin Timberlake to perform at Circuit of the Americas in October

Make sure you have your "Suit & Tie" and be ready to "Rock Your Body" in October! One year after Taylor Swift took the stage during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, pop superstar Justin Timberlake has been announced to perform during the 2017 event. Circuit of the Americas announced on Twitter Wednesday that Timberlake will perform Oct. 21. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will be Oct. 20-22.

