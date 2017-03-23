Motorsport Network Launches Second Gl...

Motorsport Network Launches Second Global Fan Survey about Formula 1

19 hrs ago

The survey, which can be found at https://f1survey.motorsport.com , will be conducted in 15 languages to ensure the opinion reflects a genuinely international perspective. The far-reaching survey of 2015 captured the opinion of 217,000 fans in 203 countries across a detailed range of F1 subjects.

