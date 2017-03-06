Motorsport: Cassidy turns head at test day
Aucklander Nick Cassidy has finished fifth fastest after breaking the lap record during two days of testing for Japan's premier single seater class, Super Formula, at the Suzuka track in Japan. The former Toyota Racing Series champion and triple New Zealand Grand Prix winner was the leading rookie and only headed by vastly more experienced drivers.
