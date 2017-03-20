Motor sport: New era of Formula One p...

Motor sport: New era of Formula One promises faster racing

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A new era in Formula One that will definitely be faster, but debatably better, begins at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with dramatically different cars designed to restore spectacle as well as reinstate stunning speed.While there is no doubt sweeping changes to the technical rules have resulted in much quicker F1 racers that are harder to drive, there are strong doubts that the increased performance will improve the racing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Joe cool 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC