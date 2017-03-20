Motor sport: New era of Formula One promises faster racing
A new era in Formula One that will definitely be faster, but debatably better, begins at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with dramatically different cars designed to restore spectacle as well as reinstate stunning speed.While there is no doubt sweeping changes to the technical rules have resulted in much quicker F1 racers that are harder to drive, there are strong doubts that the increased performance will improve the racing.
