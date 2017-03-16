Motor racing - Verstappen to push Ric...

Motor racing - Verstappen to push Ricciardo to the max

It takes some effort to wipe the smile off Daniel Ricciardo's face but Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen will be hoping the breezy Australian has less to grin about this season. The battle between two of Formula One's most popular drivers will be a leading storyline of the new-look championship starting in Melbourne next week as they fight to be team top dog.

