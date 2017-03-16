Motor racing - Verstappen to push Ricciardo to the max
It takes some effort to wipe the smile off Daniel Ricciardo's face but Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen will be hoping the breezy Australian has less to grin about this season. The battle between two of Formula One's most popular drivers will be a leading storyline of the new-look championship starting in Melbourne next week as they fight to be team top dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC