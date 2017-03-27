Motor racing: U.S. GP boss says F1 should own some circuits
U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport. The Circuit of the Americas co-founder and chairman whose Austin, Texas, track is the country's sole purpose-built F1 facility, told Reuters he would be happy to do a deal "at the right price".
