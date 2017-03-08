Motor racing: Melbourne will be tough...

Motor racing: Melbourne will be tough but no crisis, says McLaren boss

Honda-powered McLaren are braced for a tough start to the Formula One season but talk of the former champions being in 'crisis' is overblown, executive director Zak Brown said on Thursday. "Clearly we have problems," the American told Sky Sports television after the penultimate day of testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya brought more breakdowns and red flags.

