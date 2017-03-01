Motor racing-Manor removed from 2017 Formula One entry list
The failed Manor Formula One team was absent from the official 2017 entry list published on Wednesday, snuffing out any lingering hopes of a rescue before the season starts in Australia on March 26. Manor had been on the provisional entry list published in December but the team went into administration a month later and then ceased trading. A separate entity, Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd, held the right to enter the championship and had remained active in the hope of a buyer emerging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC