Motor racing enthusiasts launch their...

Motor racing enthusiasts launch their claim to Sunny Bay site. Photo: Facebook / Michael Tien

16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Finally, a politician prepared to tackle one of the most pressing issues in Hong Kong society: our lack of adequate motorsport facilities. The bent-double old ladies collecting cardboard, the thousands living in squalid 'cage homes', and the youngsters worried about their future under Beijing's erosion of the city's autonomy will all tell you: "We must have a Formula One circuit, and soon."

