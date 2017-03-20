Motor racing enthusiasts launch their claim to Sunny Bay site. Photo: Facebook / Michael Tien
Finally, a politician prepared to tackle one of the most pressing issues in Hong Kong society: our lack of adequate motorsport facilities. The bent-double old ladies collecting cardboard, the thousands living in squalid 'cage homes', and the youngsters worried about their future under Beijing's erosion of the city's autonomy will all tell you: "We must have a Formula One circuit, and soon."
