Monza to host sub two-hour marathon bid
Italian Formula One race track Monza will host an audacious attempt to run the first ever sub-two-hour marathon, organizers announced on Tuesday. Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, Ethiopia's Leslisa Desisa and Eritrea's Zersenay Tadese will spearhead the bid to shave almost three minutes off the current world record.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
