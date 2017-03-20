Michael Schumacher video shock as ski crash used to 'sell sex cam shows'
Hundreds of videos have appeared on the world's biggest video sharing website since February attempting to cash in on events such as the F1 legend's accident. At least 11 of these are called "Michael Schumacher Ski Accident" in a disgusting bid to cash in on the fallen F1 ace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Wed
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC