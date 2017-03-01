Mercedes, Red Bull F1 officials say M...

Mercedes, Red Bull F1 officials say Melbourne protest still possible

Officials at Mercedes and Red Bull say a handful of teams could still protest the first F1 race in Melbourne . The FIA recently issued a clarification regarding allegedly illegal "active suspension"-like systems, which makes clear that any aerodynamic effect must be incidental only.

