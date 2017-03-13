McLaren junior Matsushita tops first ...

McLaren junior Matsushita tops first day of F2 testing

19 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

McLaren test and development driver Nobuharu Matsushita led an ART Grand Prix 1-2 on the opening day of Formula 2 pre-season testing in Barcelona. F1 role, lapped the Spanish circuit in 1m29.061s in the afternoon session as F2 kicked off its new era, following the series' recent rebranding.

