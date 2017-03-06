McLaren F1 boss says Fernando Alonso may leave after 2017
McLaren F1 team manager Eric Boullier says he isn't sure if Fernando Alonso will stay with his team beyond the end of 2017. Everybody in F1 expected that -- in year three -- the McLaren-Honda collaboration would finally start to bear fruit.
