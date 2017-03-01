McLaren denies rumors of ditching Hon...

McLaren denies rumors of ditching Honda during F1 preseason test

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Although the partnership is entering its third year, the start of 2017 testing has been notably troubled as Honda fumbles with its brand-new "power unit" design. After an oil tank design flaw was discovered on day one, Stoffel Vandoorne's engine was returned to Japan following a problem on day two, and Fernando Alonso had to run with "de-rated" settings on day three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC