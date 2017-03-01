McLaren denies rumors of ditching Honda during F1 preseason test
Although the partnership is entering its third year, the start of 2017 testing has been notably troubled as Honda fumbles with its brand-new "power unit" design. After an oil tank design flaw was discovered on day one, Stoffel Vandoorne's engine was returned to Japan following a problem on day two, and Fernando Alonso had to run with "de-rated" settings on day three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
