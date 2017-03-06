Massa es el m s veloz en pruebas de F1 en Barcelona
El piloto de Williams Felipe Massa conduce su bolido en una sesion de pruebas de Formula Uno en la pista Catalunya en Montmelo, en las afueras de Barcelona, el martes, 7 de marzo del 2017. Partly cloudy.
