Mark Webber and childhood friend Gino Zardo reunite for National Portrait Prize entry

They're both childhood friends, have travelled the world pursuing their chosen craft and are proudly Queanbeyan born and bred. A portrait of retired Formula One driver Mark Webber by photographer Gino Zardo has been selected as one of 49 finalists for the National Photographic Portrait Prize.

