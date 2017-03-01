Maldonado's cousin lands British F3 seat
Manuel Maldonado, the cousin of Formula 1 race winner Pastor, will compete in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship this year. Manuel was the relative carried out of the Williams garage by his cousin when a fire broke out on the Sunday of the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix, just hours after the older Maldonado had won the race.
