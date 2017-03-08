Lynn favourite for WEC LMP2 seat with...

Lynn favourite for WEC LMP2 seat with G-Drive Racing

Read more: Motorsport.com

Alex Lynn has emerged as the clear favourite to fill the final seat in the G-Drive Racing LMP2 line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship. The former Williams Formula 1 development driver is currently testing with the team at Aragon, and would be joining Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet in the TDS Racing-run #26 ORECA 07-Gibson for his first full WEC campaign.

