Lynn favourite for WEC LMP2 seat with G-Drive Racing
Alex Lynn has emerged as the clear favourite to fill the final seat in the G-Drive Racing LMP2 line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship. The former Williams Formula 1 development driver is currently testing with the team at Aragon, and would be joining Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet in the TDS Racing-run #26 ORECA 07-Gibson for his first full WEC campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC