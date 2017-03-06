Lotterer leads first Super Formula te...

Lotterer leads first Super Formula test day as Gasly impresses

Team TOM'S driver Andre Lotterer was quickest on the first day of 2017 Super Formula pre-season testing at Suzuka, as Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly led the Honda contingent. Porsche WEC driver Lotterer was the only one to dip below the 1m36s barrier with a time of 1m35.657s in the afternoon session, beating teammate Kazuki Nakajima by 0.414s.

