Lotterer leads first Super Formula test day as Gasly impresses

Team TOM'S driver Andre Lotterer was quickest on the first day of 2017 Super Formula pre-season testing at Suzuka, as Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly led the Honda contingent. Porsche WEC driver Lotterer was the only one to dip below the 1m36s barrier with a time of 1m35.657s in the afternoon session, beating teammate Kazuki Nakajima by 0.414s.

