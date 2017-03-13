Liberty says traditional European rac...

Liberty says traditional European races key to F1 future

Formula 1 owner Liberty Media insists traditional European races are key to its plans for the future, citing the revival of the French Grand Prix as an example. The return to Paul Ricard in 2018 was one of the last major deals signed by Bernie Ecclestone, but Liberty says the race is proof that it wants the likes of Britain and Germany to stay on the schedule.

