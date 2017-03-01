Liberty Media Announces Closing of Refinancing of Portion of Formula 1 Debt

The terms provide for, amongst other things, a reduction in the margin for the USD term loan from 3.75% to 3.25%, with the potential for a further reduction to 3.00% not earlier than 6 months after closing in the event of certain credit rating requirements being met, and an extension of maturity for the USD term loan . Such extension is to the earlier of February 2024 and 6 months prior to the maturity of F1's second lien facilities , unless the second lien facilities are repaid in full .

