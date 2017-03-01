Lewis Hamilton misses last day of F1 ...

Lewis Hamilton misses last day of F1 testing due to electrical fault

Lewis Hamilton has missed the final day of this week's testing in Barcelona after Mercedes reported a problem with his car. Hamilton, who joked on Wednesday night that he would fake a muscle injury to avoid taking part in the concluding day, was scheduled to run at the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday morning.

