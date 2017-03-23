Lewis Hamilton is still the man to beat as Formula One returns

Bookmakers have the Briton as the uncontested 10/11 favourite ahead of Sunday's season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017. The Briton has won more grands prix than anyone still driving around a racetrack, and knows all the tricks as he starts his 11th season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.