Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel lock horns on eve of new F1 season
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel traded blows as the battle to win this year's Formula One crown began with words. Ferrari, who have not won a title in more than a decade, are hotly tipped to take the assault to Hamilton's all-conquering Mercedes team this season, after an overhaul of the sport's technical regulations coupled with an encouraging winter of testing for the famous Italian constructor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC