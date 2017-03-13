Kevin Magnussen has no issues with Haas F1 brakes
Kevin Magnussen hasn't encountered the reported 'brake problems' at his new Haas F1 team. His Haas F1 teammate Romain Grosjean complained about braking issues last season and again in preseason testing .
