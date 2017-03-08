Kannapolis based F1 team wraps up preseason testing
The preseason testing is now complete, so the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team is getting ready for the season opening race in Australia. Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean was at the wheel of the VF-17 for the final day of preseason testing Friday at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya.
