Jarno Trulli's son makes WSK karting debut
Enzo Trulli, son of F1 race winner Jarno, completed his first WSK karting event in February and is racing in the second round of the Super Masters this weekend. While he didn't take part in WSK Champions Cup, the first major event of 2017, Trulli entered the first of four Super Masters rounds in the 60 Mini class.
