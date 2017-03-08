Jacques Villeneuve pleased with new Formula 1 direction
Formula 1 purist Jacques Villeneuve says he is happy with what he is seeing at the Barcelona test. The 1997 world champion was one of the fiercest critics of the former technical regulations, characterized by fuel saving, degrading tires and low cornering speeds.
