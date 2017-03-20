Infiniti Engineering Academy Offers S...

Infiniti Engineering Academy Offers Students a Shot at Formula 1

The path to Formula 1 normally requires years of paying dues in your respective field, but Infiniti offers a fast track to the top-tier racing series for qualified engineering students. For the fourth straight year, the Infiniti Engineering Academy will select one U.S. engineering student to spend a year working with an F1 team.

