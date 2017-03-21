Infiniti Engineering Academy Offers Students a Shot at Formula 1
For the fourth straight year, the Infiniti Engineering Academy will select one U.S. engineering student to spend a year working with an F1 team. The program selects one candidate from each of the participating regions, which include the U.S., Asia and Oceania, Canada, China, Europe, Mexico, and the Middle East, and places them with the Renault Sport Formula One Team for 12 months.
