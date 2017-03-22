Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday. Gelael, 20, will be at the first in-season test in Bahrain in April, in Hungary just before the August break and in Abu Dhabi after the championship ends in November.
