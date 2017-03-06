Horner wants F1 team talks to ditch shark fins
Red Bull boss Christian Horner wants Formula 1 teams to get together to discuss ditching the shark fins from Formula 1's 2017 designs, amid growing criticism that they have ruined the look of the cars. An opening in the bodywork regulations for this year has meant most teams have pursued the development of shark fins to help condition airflow to the rear wing.
