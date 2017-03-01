Horner: TV should not fear new F1 soc...

Horner: TV should not fear new F1 social media freedom

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hopes that Formula 1's television companies do not resist the opening up of video use on social media. Ahead of the first pre-season test, F1's new owners Liberty Media gave the green light for teams and drivers to post short video footage on to the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Fri MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Joe cool 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC