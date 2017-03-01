Horner: TV should not fear new F1 social media freedom
Red Bull boss Christian Horner hopes that Formula 1's television companies do not resist the opening up of video use on social media. Ahead of the first pre-season test, F1's new owners Liberty Media gave the green light for teams and drivers to post short video footage on to the internet.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
