Hard-working Ricciardo hopes for reward for effort
Daniel Ricciardo will again carry his nation's hopes of a first home winner at the season-opening Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday and it would be a well-earned victory for the Red Bull driver after a punishing week off the track. The pin-up boy of Australian motor racing, Ricciardo's profile has grown year by year since humble beginnings with the defunct Hispania Racing team in 2011.
