Hamilton yet to find sweet spot with Mercedes F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says he hasn't yet found the sweet spot with his new Mercedes Formula 1 car, but feels he at least has a platform to fight Ferrari and Red Bull. 's Kimi Raikkonen further sealed his team's position as early-season favourites with the fastest time of the winter in pre-season testing at Barcelona And while Hamilton says there are no alarm bells ringing about Mercedes' progress during a mixed week of final testing, he suggest that he had not yet got the best out of the car.

