Hamilton: "No games" makes Bottas best F1 teammate
Lewis Hamilton says the relationship he has with Valtteri Bottas is already his best in Formula 1, because there "are no games" with Mercedes' new signing. Bottas has joined Hamilton at the title-winning team for 2017 after the shock retirement of last year's world champion Nico Rosberg.
