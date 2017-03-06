Hamilton: Ferrari, not Mercedes, is current F1 2017 favourite
Three-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says it's Ferrari, not Mercedes, that should be considered favourite for the coming campaign at this point in the pre-season. Hamilton's Mercedes outfit has dominated F1 since the start of hybrid era in 2014 and has looked strong during the first week of 2017 pre-season testing, topping the timesheets with Hamilton's new teammate Valtteri Bottas and racking up impressive numbers in the mileage category.
