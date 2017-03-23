Hamilton fastest in 1st practice sess...

Hamilton fastest in 1st practice sessions for Australian GP

19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Lewis Hamilton has already delivered the faster speeds that Formula One rule changes were designed to achieve, going under the racing lap record during practice Friday for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The three-time world champion had the fastest time in morning practice and his afternoon session time of 1 minute, 23.620 seconds was quicker than the racing mark Michael Schumacher set in winning the 2004 title at the 5.303-kilometre Albert Park Circuit.

