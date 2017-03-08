Haas F1's Grosjean wants brake supplier change
Haas F1 struggled with brake issues last season and it seems they may still have lingering issues in the sunrise of the 2017 season as well if testing is any proof. According to reports, the team is still struggling with their Brembo brake system as well as understeer in this week during testing in Barcelona.
