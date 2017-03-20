Haas F1 team principal Guenther Stein...

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner says team's driver pairing not an issue

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup after a disappointing start in Australia that resulted in 15th- and 20th-place finishes in the Formula 1 opener. Ahead of the season, Haas F1 replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault's Kevin Magnussen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Wed unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC