Grosjean looks to fast finish in 2017

2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

His team owner may have recently said that his keeping two cars long-term in Formula One was not dependant on winning, but Romain Grosjean is back in Melbourne with the thought that constant improvement could see him surprise as the 2017 season progresses. Recruited to American start-up Haas last year, the Frenchman finished a surprise sixth in the team's debut at Albert Park and went on to score 21 points in 2016.

