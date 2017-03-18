Grosjean looks to fast finish in 2017
His team owner may have recently said that his keeping two cars long-term in Formula One was not dependant on winning, but Romain Grosjean is back in Melbourne with the thought that constant improvement could see him surprise as the 2017 season progresses. Recruited to American start-up Haas last year, the Frenchman finished a surprise sixth in the team's debut at Albert Park and went on to score 21 points in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC