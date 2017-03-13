Fox Sports launches 24/7 Formula 1 channel
FOX SPORTS is set to deliver its biggest ever coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, with a dedicated 24/7 channel showcasing round-the-clock action from Albert Park in Melbourne. FOX SPORTS 506 will become the home of the season opening event from Monday 20 March, with continuous coverage of every session from Friday 24 March and across the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC