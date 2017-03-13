Fox Sports launches 24/7 Formula 1 channel

FOX SPORTS is set to deliver its biggest ever coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, with a dedicated 24/7 channel showcasing round-the-clock action from Albert Park in Melbourne. FOX SPORTS 506 will become the home of the season opening event from Monday 20 March, with continuous coverage of every session from Friday 24 March and across the weekend.

