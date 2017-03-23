Formula One's new rules explained and...

Formula One's new rules explained and rated

The big issue: F1 is changing a lot of rules but would they have made a difference to Nico Rosberg's title-winning year? The F1 rule book has been given a shake-up for 2017 to try to make the sport more attractive to fans and non-fans alike. We're being told to expect lap times that are three to five seconds quicker, though how realistic that is remains to be seen, and faster laps do not in themselves guarantee better racing.

