Formula One racing: Faster and maybe even more furious as new era dawns
For the second time in three years, the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park this week will introduce a new breed of car. After the muted response in 2014 to the leaner and greener petrol-electric hybrid-powered racers, a big revamp of the technical rules this season restores much of the meaner look of the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC